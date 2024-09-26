No culprits should be spared: BJP's Ajay Alok on Sacramento BAPS temple vandalism

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok on Thursday condemned the recent vandalism at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Sacramento, California, and urged the US administration to ensure stringent punishment for the culprits.

The temple was defaced with anti-Hindu messages on Wednesday night, marking the second such incident in less than 10 days after a similar attack at a BAPS temple in New York.

"We have taken this seriously, and the Indian government has informed the embassy, which is in contact with US officials. No culprits should be spared, and this is our appeal to the US administration," Alok told IANS.

He emphasised the global significance of the Swaminarayan Temple, stating that it is a place of worship not only in America but also across many cities around the world.

"Whenever such places of faith are attacked, governments should take it seriously, and we have done so," he added.

Ajay Alok also welcomed the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to mandate the display of names on eateries, calling it a "commendable" move.

"This is a commendable step. A model that is helping people should be adopted nationwide," he said.

He further emphasised the success of policies modelled after Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, stating, "Many states have progressed by adopting the Modi model. So, if the Himachal government is adopting the Yogi model, what is the harm?"

He also took a dig at the Congress, asserting, "Congress and its 'Yuvraj' must be having a problem with it because they cannot practice the politics of polarisation anymore."

Reacting to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's forthcoming visit to the Tirupati Temple on September 28, Alok criticised the leader, claiming he has no right to offer prayers at the temple.

"While serving as the Chief Minister, he allowed the induction of more than 13 non-Hindus into the Tirumala Trust," Alok alleged.

He also alleged that the Reddy government gave the "laddu contract to a non-Hindu," which led to adulteration in the 'prasadam' and hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees.

