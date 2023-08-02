Niger crisis could worsen security situation in West Africa: UN envoy

United Nations, Aug 2 (IANS) The security situation in West Africa could worsen if the crisis in Niger, where a military coup has overthrown the elected government, was not resolved, the top UN envoy for the region warned.

"The unfolding crisis, if not addressed, will exacerbate the deteriorating security situation in the region," Leonardo Santos Simao, the UN secretary-general's special representative for West Africa and the Sahel, said while addressing the media.

It will also negatively impact the development and lives of the population in a country where 4.3 million people need humanitarian assistance, the envoy, who also heads the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, added.

Simao underscored support for efforts by the Economic Community of West African States to restore democratic order in Niger, and warned that if measures are not taken, or the situation is not reversed, "it is very likely the spread of terrorism in the region can increase".

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed deep concern over reports of the arrest of several members of Niger's government.

Guterres urgently called for the strict adherence to Niger's international human rights obligations and the prompt restoration of constitutional order, his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

The deputy spokesman also said that the UN and humanitarian partners are committed to staying and continuing to provide vital aid to the most vulnerable segments of the population in Niger.

"To ensure the continuation of this crucial assistance, it is imperative that all parties foster a conducive operating environment," he said.

Following the coup, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, former leader of Niger's presidential guard, has been named "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland" (CNSP).

On July 26, soldiers in the country had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, hours after he was allegedly held hostage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.