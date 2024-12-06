Nick Kyrgios secures Australian Open comeback with protected ranking

Brisbane, Dec 6 (IANS) Nick Kyrgios is set to make a much-anticipated return to the Australian Open via a protected ranking, nearly two years after his last professional appearance.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up, sidelined by injuries since 2022, will join the main draw at Melbourne Park, leading a contingent of 10 Australian men that includes world No. 9 Alex de Minaur.

Kyrgios, 29, has already begun his comeback preparations, with plans to feature in Abu Dhabi's new World Tennis League exhibition event and the Brisbane International before hitting the courts at the Australian Open.

Tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed that Kyrgios would have been offered a wildcard had his protected ranking not been an option.

“Kyrgios and Bencic are among six men and six women competing ... using protected rankings, setting the main-draw entry ranking cut-off for both fields at world No. 98," the organisers said in a statement.

The Australian Open will also mark the return of several notable players. Japanese star Kei Nishikori, a former world No. 4, will use a protected ranking to play his first Australian Open in four years. Nishikori recently showcased his resurgence with a Challenger title win at the Tali Open in Finland.

On the women's side, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic will make her Grand Slam comeback following the birth of her daughter earlier this year. Among Australians, world No. 96 Olivia Gadecki is the only female player to earn a direct entry into the main draw. However, Daria Saville, Ajla Tomljanovic, Kimberly Birrell, and Maya Joint remain in contention for wildcards.

This year’s Australian Open promises a competitive lineup, with all top-50 players from the men's and women's tours confirmed to participate. The main draw cut-off for qualification stands at World No. 98 for both categories, with eight wildcards and 16 qualifier slots still up for grabs.

