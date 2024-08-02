Nia Sharma seeks divine blessings at Shiva temple on Sawan Shivratri

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Television star and diva Nia Sharma sought blessings from Lord Shiva at the temple on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri on Friday.

Nia took to her Instagram stories and shared a boomerang video of her performing ‘Dudh Abhishek’ on the Shivling.

The actress also shared a picture of her performing "Jala Abhishek".

For the background score, the actress chose the "Shiva Tandava Stotram".

Nia was seen dressed in a rusty red dress, without makeup, and with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the 14th day of the moon phase in the month of Shravan and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

On the first ‘Shravan Somvaar', Nia visited the Shiva temple to seek divine blessings.

The actress shared a photo of a shivling on Instagram.

Regarding her work, Nia is currently seen in the shows 'Suhagan Chudail' and 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

An ardent user of social media, Nia often shares behind-the-scenes moments from her shows.

The fantasy thriller 'Suhagan Chudail' also stars Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan.

In 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', Nia is pitted against names such as Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

Nia gained the spotlight with her work in shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Behenein', and 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'.

The actress has also worked in the reality sphere with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India', where she took home the winner’s trophy in 2020.

