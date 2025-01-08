Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 to take control of Carabao Cup SF

London, Jan 8 (IANS) Arsenal have been left with a tough ask to reach this season’s Carabao Cup final after losing the first leg of our semifinal 2-0 to Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United will take a two-goal advantage back to St. James' Park after a superb semifinal first leg performance against the gunners.

Alexander Isak gave the visitors the lead on 37 minutes with his 14th goal in 15 games. Isak's smart finish - his 50th goal for the club - racked up his half century in just his 89th appearance in a black and white shirt.

Anthony Gordon then doubled the Toon Army's lead in the 51st minute, slotting in the rebound after Raya could only parry Isak's shot.

Newcastle were good value for their victory, too, bagging two opportunistic goals and protecting their lead thanks to an outstanding, committed defensive display that has left them just 90 minutes away from making sure of their return to Wembley for March's final.

It was ultimately a frustrating night for the Gunners, who will have it all to do in the second leg as opponents Newcastle edge towards a second Carabao Cup Final in three seasons.

All eyes will be on the second leg now on February 5, where Howe's men will look to book a Wembley return in front of a raucous home crowd at St. James' Park.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.