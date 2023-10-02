New Zealand resumes peacekeeping force leadership

Wellington, Oct 2 (IANS) New Zealand will contribute to the leadership of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) again in the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, , said Defence Minister Andrew Little announced on Monday.

According to the Minister, New Zealand Major General Evan Williams has been deployed to serve as the MFO's Interim Force Commander and will lead the organization for up to six months from October, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two additional personnel were also deployed to support him, he added.

Williams previously led the MFO for three and a half years from 2019.

The MFO is a neutral arbiter in monitoring the implementation of security provisions of the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, and comprises 1,100 international military personnel and an additional 700 local civilian staff.

