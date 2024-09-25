NCPCR chief hails SC's decision to enforce 2021 guidelines for safety of children in school

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s directions for implementation of the 2021 safety rules in schools and said that this would go a long way in safeguarding students.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to enforce the 2021 guidelines issued by the Union government, on the safety and security of children in schools.

Speaking to IANS, Priyank Kanoongo informed that the Commission has developed a School Safety Manual based on the existing 2021-22 guidelines to ensure the safety of children. These norms define the roles of teaching and non-teaching staff in protecting schoolchildren.

"In October 2021, the Government of India issued a detailed accountability guideline, specifically aimed at ensuring safety in private schools. This process was named the 'Accountability Guideline,' and it was sent to all state governments in October 2021, however, that has failed to yield the desired results," he said.

He further said that the NCPCR has been consistently following up but many state governments have remained indifferent, possibly due to pressure from private schools. In several instances, district administration officials fail to act appropriately, leading to tragic consequences for children.

"I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision and the Commission will carry out the responsibilities entrusted to us," added the NCPCR Chairperson.

In light of recent sexual assault cases involving children in schools, including in Badlapur, Maharashtra, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) filed a petition seeking the implementation of child safety guidelines across educational institutions nationwide.

Responding to this matter Kanoongo remarked, "State governments must understand their responsibility and strictly enforce the guidelines issued by the Government of India. There is no alternative. If state governments do not fulfil their responsibilities, unfortunate situations will continue, and we will keep losing children."

He further stated that the Commission’s role is limited to conducting investigations and submitting reports. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the state governments, which they must recognise.

