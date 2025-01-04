Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorcing? Sources Confirmed!

Rumours have been circulating about the troubled marriage of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma. According to sources close to the couple, the rumors of their separation are indeed true, although the divorce proceedings have not been finalized yet.

A source close to the couple tells us, "The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately. They have been living separately for over three months now."

The rumors of the split gained significant traction after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media platform, Instagram. Furthermore, a thorough scan of their respective accounts revealed that they had also deleted pictures of their marriage and relationship. The absence of these photos, which once flooded their social media feeds, has only added fuel to the speculations surrounding their troubled marriage.

The couple tied the knot in December 2020, and their marriage was much talked about in the media. However, it seems that their relationship has hit a rough patch, leading to their decision to part ways.

While neither Yuzvendra nor Dhanashree has publicly confirmed the news of their separation, the signs are evident. The couple's fans are shocked and saddened by the news, and they are hoping that the two will reconcile soon.

Earlier this year Dhanashree was seen in the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a wild card contestant. Yuzvendra also supported her by appearing on the show.

We reached out to Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's team, but none responded to us till the time we went to the press.

