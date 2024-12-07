West Bengal Holidays 2025 list is here

The state government of West Bengal has published its list of holidays for employees in 2025. This holiday list consists of nearly 150 days of leaves and offs. Holidays include extensive breaks during Durga Puja and Kali Puja celebrations.

State government employees will have a 12-day holiday for Durga Puja and Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. The break starts on September 26 with leaves on Chaturthi, Panchami, Saptami, Ashtami, Nabami, and Dashami. Two extra leaves have been scheduled on October 3 and 4, when October 5 is Sunday. The holiday stretch continues with Lakshmi Puja on October 6 and extra leave on October 7.

After some time of work, the employees will go on an 11-day holiday including Kali Puja, Bhatri Dwitiya, and Chhath Puja. The leave for Kali Puja starts on October 18, and additional holidays are declared on October 21 and 22. It ends with leaves for Chhath Puja on October 27 and 28.

Other Holidays in 2025

While the festival calendar is lavish, there are seven holidays that coincide with Sundays in 2025: Swami Vivekananda's Birthday, Republic Day, Saraswati Puja, Ram Navami, Muharram, Mahalaya and Maha Shashthi of Durga Puja. The list of 2025 holidays from the West Bengal government is available on the website of the Finance Department.

Also read: Winter holidays starts from December 10 in Jammu & Kashmir