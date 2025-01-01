West Bengal Government Holidays 2025: Complete List

The finance department of the West Bengal government has released the holiday list for 2025, and it's not good news for government employees. This year, employees will get fewer holidays in January due to two national holidays falling on Sundays.

According to the holiday list, employees will be getting four holidays in January in total. Out of them, two fall on Sundays - one is Swami Vivekananda's birthday on January 12 and another Republic Day on January 26, so these are not available as separate holidays.

The other two holidays in January include New Year's Day on 1 January and Guru Gobind Singh's 'Prakash Purab' on 6 January, a holiday for workers in the Sikh faith.

For instance, even though the employees may miss holidays occurring on Sundays, the number of holidays in a year does not change. The total number of holidays in a year is 25 under the Negotiable Instruments Act and the state government also comes up with 25 holidays in a year.

However, most holidays cannot be taken separately during the year for the reason they fall on Sundays. To this end, employees will therefore have to use their discretion.

