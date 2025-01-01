Nani's Intense Transformation in HIT: The 3rd Case Poster

Nani is set to captivate audiences with his role as HIT Officer Arjun Sarkar in the upcoming crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is currently in production, with a significant shooting schedule recently wrapped up in Kashmir. The team unveiled a striking poster on New Year's Day, giving fans a glimpse of Nani's fierce new look.

In the intense close-up, Nani is seen standing at a border, gazing sternly into the distance. His injured hand and a scar near his eyebrow hint at a tough, battle-worn character. His grey hair adds another layer of intrigue, suggesting multiple looks for his role. Previously, Nani was seen in a youthful, dynamic appearance, but this new poster signals a more mature, rugged side of his character.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s Unanimous Productions, HIT: The 3rd Case stars Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Nani. As each new poster drops, anticipation for the film’s theatrical release on May 1st, 2025, continues to build, leaving fans eager to see Nani’s gripping performance on the big screen.