Ram Pothineni's New Poster Sparks Excitement for Upcoming Film

On New Year’s Day, a fresh poster from Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film, directed by Mahesh Babu P, was unveiled, generating a lot of buzz. The poster features Ram and Bhagyashri Borse, the lead pair, showcasing their stunning chemistry and visual appeal. The couple looks perfect together, with their on-screen connection immediately grabbing attention.

Ram, who was previously introduced as Sagar, a carefree college student, now shares the spotlight with Bhagyashri, who plays his love interest, Mahalaxmi. The poster radiates a nostalgic vibe, perfectly capturing the essence of the New Year. Director Mahesh Babu P has created a visually appealing and emotionally engaging atmosphere that connects well with the audience. While Ram’s serene and youthful appearance complements Bhagyashri’s beauty, the overall aesthetic of the poster adds to the excitement.

This film is currently under production, with the first schedule already completed. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film on a grand scale, and the quality is evident in the poster. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the producers, while the musical duo Vivek-Mervin are composing the soundtrack. Cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, and Sreekar Prasad is editing the film.

Fans can expect more promotional material and updates soon as the film progresses towards its release, keeping everyone eagerly waiting for more.

