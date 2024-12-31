Toll Revenue in 2024: FASTag Boosts Collections to Rs 68,000 Crore

As of December 22, 2024, toll tax collections across the 1,040 toll booths in the country have reached Rs 68,037.60 crore. This marks an increase of nearly Rs 6,000 crore compared to the Rs 62,293.4 crore collected in 2023. This growth reflects a rise in travel across the nation, likely suggesting a boost in tourism and related industries.

Notably, 94 new toll booths were added during 2023-24. On average, Rs 191.14 crore is now being collected daily, a significant jump from the Rs 170.66 crore collected per day in 2023. Additionally, the total distance covered by toll gates in 2024 stands at 46,884 km, which is 4,289 km more than the previous year.

This surge in toll revenue can be attributed to the government's move to digitize toll payments through FASTag, which allows drivers to pay electronically while passing through toll booths. Despite this growth in toll revenue, some have expressed concerns about the maintenance of national highways, with criticisms pointing to inadequate upkeep despite the increasing toll tax collection.