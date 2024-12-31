‘Bigg Boss’ fame Madhurima Tuli to ring in New Year with solo trip

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 13" fame actress Madhurima Tuli is all set to kick off the New Year with an empowering solo trip.

The actress recently expressed her excitement for the journey, emphasizing the importance of solitude in reconnecting with oneself. Madhurima shared, “The year has been nice and productive for me, and more than anything else, it has been kind to me and my family. I have shot for quite a few projects that are set to be released in the coming year.”

She added, “So, that’s why I’ve planned this little break for a nice solo trip. It’s important to enjoy the bliss of solitude to better understand your inner self, and that’s why I’m super excited for my trip. As for where I’ll be going and what I’ll be doing, my wonderful legion of fans will get to see all of that super soon on my social media. Thanks to all for being so kind to me once again. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy and blessed 2025 ahead.”

On the work front, Madhurima is known for her roles in popular shows like “Kasturi,” "Parichay," “Kumkum Bhagya," “Chandrakanta,” and “Qayamat Ki Raat.” She has also appeared on reality shows such as “Nach Baliye 9” and “Bigg Boss 13.”

Madhurima has starred in notable Hindi films such as "Baby," “Hamari Adhuri Kahani," and “Naam Shabana.”

Talking about her personal life, Madhurima met actor Vishal Aditya Singh on the sets of Chandrakanta in 2017, and the two later began dating. However, their relationship ended in 2018, after a year of dating.

The two also appeared together on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 13," where they made headlines due to their ugly spats and arguments.

