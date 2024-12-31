Mohan Babu's Staff in Controversy Over Wild Boar Hunting

Actor Manchu Mohan Babu is once again making headlines, this time due to the actions of his staff. It has been reported that his staff hunted wild boars in a forest area near his house in Jalpalli, a suburb of Hyderabad. Despite repeated warnings from his son, Manoj, the staff ignored the request to stop.

Manoj spoke out, claiming that the manager, Kiran, and electrician, Durga Prasad, were involved in the illegal hunting. Manoj had previously criticized their actions and warned them several times not to hunt wild boars. However, it seems Mohan Babu was not present during the incident.

This incident comes amid an ongoing dispute over the Manchu family's Jalpalli residence. Additionally, Mohan Babu is involved in a separate legal issue: a case related to the attack on a journalist. The court has rejected his petition for anticipatory bail in that case. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu confirmed that there is no delay in the arrest process, and everything is proceeding according to the law.

The latest controversy adds to the ongoing challenges facing Mohan Babu and his family.