Shab-i-Miraj Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir Postponed – Check New Date

Jammu, Jan 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced a change in the date for the Shab-i-Miraj holiday. Originally scheduled for January 27, 2025, the holiday will now be observed on January 28, 2025 (Tuesday).

This change was confirmed through a government order issued on January 25, 2025. The official statement said that the holiday, previously marked for January 27, has now been moved to the following day, January 28.

The announcement applies to the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.