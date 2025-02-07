Shab-i-Barat Holiday Declared on February 14 by Jammu Kashmir High Court

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has announced a change in its holiday schedule for Shab-i-Barat. The court will now observe the holiday on February 14, 2025, instead of March 19, 2025.

Details of the Notification

According to the notification issued by Registrar General Shahzad Azeem, February 14 (Friday) will be observed as a holiday on account of Shab-i-Barat, instead of March 19. In exchange, March 19 (Wednesday) will now be a working day for the Jammu Kashmir High Court.