Hyderabad Literary Festival Kicks Off with Engaging Sessions and Workshops

Hyderabad Hosts Prestigious Literary Festival, Welcoming Global Thought Leaders

Hyderabad became a vibrant literary destination as the Hyderabad Literary Festival kicked off, attracting renowned writers and intellectuals from India and around the world. Held across prominent venues like T-Hub and Sattva Knowledge City, the festival was inaugurated on Friday by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

Spanning across the weekend, the festival promises an enriching blend of discussions, workshops, and exhibitions focused on literature, culture, technology, endangered Indian languages, and environmental conservation. The first day set the stage with dynamic panel discussions and engaging interactions with literary figures.

Inaugural Plenary: A Conversation on Cinema and Language Preservation

The festival’s opening plenary featured a fascinating conversation between veteran actress Shabana Azmi and acclaimed writer Amita Desai, who discussed their insights on "A Life of Cinema." This session was followed by an enlightening discussion on the preservation of the Sindhi language, with experts Nandita Bhavani, Rita Kothari, and Soni Wadhwa addressing the challenges and efforts to safeguard this endangered language.

A Rich Array of Sessions and Activities

The festival is hosting a wide array of events, including Kavyadhara (poetry recitations), Stage Talks, art workshops, and Nanha Nukkad programs for children. Intellectual sessions like Science and the City delve into cutting-edge research, while Meet My Author allows readers to engage directly with their favorite authors. Additionally, the festival has brought attention to the preservation of Hyderabad’s unique rocky landscapes with a series of captivating art exhibitions.

Special Cartoon Launch

A highlight of the festival was the unveiling of Obtuse Angle, a cartoon book by retired IAS officer B.P. Acharya. During the launch, Acharya shared that his book offers a satirical look at the bureaucratic journey through cartoons. The event also featured a photo exhibition and was graced by notable personalities like Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Dr. S.N. Mohanty.

Huma Qureshi Shares Her Writing Journey

Later in the day, actress Huma Qureshi engaged in a discussion with writer Kinnera Murthy, where she offered insights into her book An Accidental Superhero. Huma revealed that the climax of her book would be a key part of the upcoming sequel. She also shared her film selection process, emphasizing that she values compelling stories and enjoys working in action-comedy genres.

The Hyderabad Literary Festival continues to serve as an exciting platform for literary discourse, cultural exchanges, and dialogues on significant societal issues. As the festival progresses, attendees are looking forward to more thought-provoking sessions and engaging activities.