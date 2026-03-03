School Holiday on March 3, 2026? Holi Closure Updates State-Wise

As Holi approaches in 2026, parents and students are checking whether schools will remain open or closed on Tuesday, March 3 across different states in India.

Holi and School Holidays

In 2026, the Holika Dahan ritual and main Holi festivities fall around March 3 and March 4 respectively. This has led many states to declare school holidays on March 3 to allow students to take part in celebrations and family traditions.

States Where Schools Are Closed on March 3

Many state education boards have already announced that schools will remain closed on March 3, 2026 due to Holi or related festivities. These include:

Maharashtra – Holiday declared

Assam – Schools shut for Holi

Telangana – Holiday on March 3

Rajasthan – Schools closed

West Bengal – Holiday for Holi celebrations

Kerala – State holiday for schools

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – Confirmed closures

These closures apply to government and many private schools in respective states.

Some States Close on March 4 Instead

In some regions where the Rangwali Holi celebration is observed primarily on March 4, school holiday lists may differ:

Certain districts may give the holiday on March 4, not March 3

Some private schools may decide their own holiday schedules

Parents are advised to check official school notices or circulars for exact timings.

What Parents Should Know