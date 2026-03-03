School Holiday on March 3, 2026? Holi Closure Updates State-Wise
As Holi approaches in 2026, parents and students are checking whether schools will remain open or closed on Tuesday, March 3 across different states in India.
Holi and School Holidays
In 2026, the Holika Dahan ritual and main Holi festivities fall around March 3 and March 4 respectively. This has led many states to declare school holidays on March 3 to allow students to take part in celebrations and family traditions.
States Where Schools Are Closed on March 3
Many state education boards have already announced that schools will remain closed on March 3, 2026 due to Holi or related festivities. These include:
- Maharashtra – Holiday declared
- Assam – Schools shut for Holi
- Telangana – Holiday on March 3
- Rajasthan – Schools closed
- West Bengal – Holiday for Holi celebrations
- Kerala – State holiday for schools
- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – Confirmed closures
These closures apply to government and many private schools in respective states.
Some States Close on March 4 Instead
In some regions where the Rangwali Holi celebration is observed primarily on March 4, school holiday lists may differ:
- Certain districts may give the holiday on March 4, not March 3
- Some private schools may decide their own holiday schedules
- Parents are advised to check official school notices or circulars for exact timings.
What Parents Should Know
- March 3, 2026 is widely observed as a school holiday in many major states due to Holi.
- Holiday patterns can vary if your region focuses on March 4 as the main celebration day.
- Always refer to your local school board or principal’s notice for precise holiday confirmation.