School Holiday on March 3, 2026? Holi Closure Updates State-Wise

Mar 03, 2026, 09:43 IST
- Sakshi Post

As Holi approaches in 2026, parents and students are checking whether schools will remain open or closed on Tuesday, March 3 across different states in India.

Holi and School Holidays

In 2026, the Holika Dahan ritual and main Holi festivities fall around March 3 and March 4 respectively. This has led many states to declare school holidays on March 3 to allow students to take part in celebrations and family traditions.

States Where Schools Are Closed on March 3

Many state education boards have already announced that schools will remain closed on March 3, 2026 due to Holi or related festivities. These include:

  • Maharashtra – Holiday declared
  • Assam – Schools shut for Holi
  • Telangana – Holiday on March 3
  • Rajasthan – Schools closed
  • West Bengal – Holiday for Holi celebrations
  • Kerala – State holiday for schools
  • Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – Confirmed closures

These closures apply to government and many private schools in respective states.

Some States Close on March 4 Instead

In some regions where the Rangwali Holi celebration is observed primarily on March 4, school holiday lists may differ:

  • Certain districts may give the holiday on March 4, not March 3
  • Some private schools may decide their own holiday schedules
  • Parents are advised to check official school notices or circulars for exact timings.

What Parents Should Know

  • March 3, 2026 is widely observed as a school holiday in many major states due to Holi.
  • Holiday patterns can vary if your region focuses on March 4 as the main celebration day.
  • Always refer to your local school board or principal’s notice for precise holiday confirmation.

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School Holidays news
school holidays
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