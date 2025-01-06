Sankranti 2025: SCR to Operate 52 Special Trains Between Hyderabad and AP from January 6th to 19th

The South Central Railway has announced the operation of 52 additional special trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Sankranti festival season. These special services will run from January 6 to January 19, linking Hyderabad and other regions in Telangana with various destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

Train 07077 will run from Charlapalli to Tirupati, leaving Charlapalli at 3 PM on January 6 and arriving in Tirupati at 4 AM the following day. The return service, Train 07078, will depart Tirupati at 8 PM on January 7, reaching Charlapalli at 8 AM the next day.

Train 02764, running from Charlapalli to Tirupati, will be available on January 8, 11, and 15, departing at 6:55 PM and arriving at 7:15 AM the following day. The return trip, Train 02763, will operate on January 9, 12, and 16, departing Tirupati at 4:55 PM and arriving in Charlapalli at 6 AM the next day.

For those traveling between Vikarabad and Kakinada Town, Train 07037 will leave Vikarabad at 7:40 PM on January 13, arriving at Kakinada Town at 8:30 AM the next morning. The return trip, Train 07038, will depart Kakinada Town at 8:30 PM on January 14, reaching Charlapalli at 8:30 AM the following day.

Train 07655 from Kacheguda to Tirupati will run on January 9 and 16, departing Kacheguda at 5:30 PM and arriving at 7:30 AM the next day. The return service, Train 07656, will operate on January 10 and 17, leaving Tirupati at 8:05 PM and arriving at Kacheguda at 9:30 AM the next day.

Train 07035, connecting Charlapalli to Narsapur, is scheduled for January 11 and 18, departing at 7:15 PM and reaching Narsapur at 5:50 AM the next day. The return service, Train 07036, will leave Narsapur at 8 PM on January 12 and 19, arriving in Charlapalli at 8 AM the following day.

Train 07078 will connect Secunderabad to Kakinada Town on January 12 and 19, leaving Secunderabad at 10:05 AM and arriving at Kakinada Town at 7:30 PM the same day. The return trip, Train 07079, will depart Kakinada Town at 10 PM and reach Secunderabad at 8:30 AM the next morning.

Train 07033 will operate between Charlapalli and Narsapur on January 7, 19, 13, 15, and 17, departing at 7:30 PM and reaching Narsapur at 5:50 AM the next day. The return service, Train 07034, will leave Narsapur at 8 PM on January 8, 10, 14, 16, and 18, arriving in Charlapalli at 8 AM the following day.

Train 07031, running from Charlapalli to Kakinada Town, is scheduled for January 8, 10, 12, and 14, departing at 9:45 PM and arriving at 8:30 AM the next day. The return service, Train 07032, will leave Kakinada Town at 8:30 PM on January 9, 11, 13, and 15, arriving in Charlapalli at 8:35 AM the next day.

Train 07487, connecting Nanded to Kakinada Town, will operate on January 6 and 13, departing at 2:25 PM and arriving at 8:10 AM the next day. The return service, Train 07488, will depart Kakinada Town at 6:30 PM on January 7 and 14, reaching Nanded at 3:10 PM the following day.

Train 07025 will run from Charlapalli to Srikakulam Road on January 9, 12, and 14, departing at 7:20 PM and arriving at 9 AM the next day. The return service, Train 07026, will leave Srikakulam Road at 2:45 PM on January 10, 13, and 15, arriving in Charlapalli at 6 AM the next day.

Train 07041, from Kacheguda to Srikakulam Road, will depart at 5:45 PM on January 7, arriving at 9 AM the next day. The return trip, Train 07042, will leave Srikakulam Road at 2:45 PM on January 8, reaching Kacheguda at 7:30 AM the following day.