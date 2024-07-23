Roads Waterlogged Due to Heavy Rains in Mumbai

The police have advised people in Mumbai to stay safe amidst the heavy rainfall that has been experienced across the city. Rainfall occurred in some areas of Mumbai early on Tuesday morning, continuing a pattern observed over recent weeks. Authorities cautioned the public against coastal areas due to floods and heavy rains.

Emphasizing the importance of safety, the police urged residents to venture out only if necessary and otherwise remain at home to avoid danger. They also provided emergency contact numbers for immediate assistance.

Mumbai received an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), prompting local authorities to advise citizens to stay indoors. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced, "The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai today. People are urged to avoid unnecessary outings."

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, tweeted that it had reported significant rainfall across multiple locations in the past 24 hours.

Orange alerts were also issued for the Konkan regions of Maharashtra, including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Sindhudurg. According to the IMD, heavy rains (115.5 mm–204.5 mm) are expected over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha today and tomorrow.

Here is the tweet:

मुंबईत गेल्या २४ तासांत अनेक ठिकाणी मुसळधार पावसाची नोंद झाली आहे. Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall at many places in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/biAY2mnY3r — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 23, 2024

Following this, a decrease in rainfall intensity is anticipated. Significant rains (64.5 mm–215.5 mm) are predicted for western Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Thursday, July 25, continuing into Tuesday, July 23.

Also read: July 23, 24: Schools and Colleges Holidays Due to Heavy Rains.