Budget focus on job creation, education for youngsters: Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh, July 23 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday lauded the Budget, saying that it is an abiding promise towards achieving the inclusive vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He said that the Budget focuses on job creation and education for youngsters, agriculture resilience and tax relaxations for salaried people which would lead to overall development and prosperity for everyone.

Jakhar also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foresight, pragmatism and prudence, which is the hallmark of the record seventh Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Employment and skilling of our youngsters and infrastructure creation is amongst the core areas and the Union Budget 2024 details a set of specific actions to be undertaken to fulfil youth ambitions in a time-bound manner,” Jakhar added.

He said the benefits of tax relaxations to salaries would provide tangible benefits.

“Exemption of customs duties on three cancer medicines is another step which will provide respite for those affected,” Jakhar added.

