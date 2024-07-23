July 23, 24: Schools and Colleges Holidays due to Heavy Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alert for Telugu States. Andhra Pradesh,Telangana witnessed incessant rains for the last couple of days. According to the Weather Department, heavy rains are expected for the next three days as well. July 23 and July 24, 2024 to be crucial as heavy rains are predicted.

Schools, colleges and several educational institutions to remain closed. In several districts, flood alert has been issued. Godavari river has crossed its danger level and is flowing fiercely. This is due to excess inflow from the uppercatchment areas like Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra, Godavari. Officials issued alert in Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. In Telangana too, IMD issued Yellow Alert for several districts.

Schools, Colleges, educational institutions to remain closed due to heavy rains in the Telugu states.

West Godavari and Nearby Areas

Due to bad weather, the West Godavari district has declared Monday a holiday for all schools. Collector C. Nagarani stressed the need to keep students safe during the heavy rains. Similarly, all schools in the Ambedkar Konaseema district will be closed on Monday. In the Alluri district's Rampachodavaram division, schools in four mandals will be closed for two days. If the rain continues, the holidays might be extended.

Possible Three-Day School Closures in Telangana

Telangana might face heavy rain for the next three days. Some districts may close schools and colleges on Monday and Tuesday, but the Telangana education department has not yet made an official announcement. The decision will depend on the latest weather.

Extended School Holidays Possible in Affected Areas

Ongoing heavy rains might lead to more school closures. Forecasts indicate that if the rain continues, more holidays could be declared in the affected areas. Heavy rains have already caused significant problems in Nagpur, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi, including flooding and landslides, disrupting daily life. Authorities are closing schools and colleges to keep students safe.

Holidays 2024 List: Schools, Colleges Holidays in 2024

17-07-2024 (Wednesday) - Moharram

27-07-2024 (Saturday) - Bonalu

15-08-2024 (Thursday) - Independence Day

26-08-2024 (Monday) - Sri Krishna Janmashtami

07-09-2024 (Saturday) - Vinayaka Chavithi

16-09-2024 (Monday) - Eid Milad Un Nabi

02-10-2024 (Wednesday) - Gandhi Jayanti

11-10-2024 (Friday) - Durgastami

31-10-2024 (Thursday) - Deepavali

25-12-2024 (Wednesday) - Christmas

