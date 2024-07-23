K'taka Cabinet passes resolutions against NEET, 'One Nation, One Election' & delimitation

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet has passed three resolutions, including the one against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), late Monday night, sources said.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also approved the passing of the other two resolutions against 'One Nation, One Election' and the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies as they are under consideration by the Union government.

It has been decided to table all three resolutions in the State Legislature on Tuesday, according to sources. The move is likely to trigger controversy and debate.

The Cabinet also approved the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, which proposes decentralising power at various levels under the Greater Bengaluru Authority and will also include city corporations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the President of the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Sources also said that the Cabinet discussed the controversial private sector quota for local Kannadigas at length under the proposed Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024. The bill has been kept in abeyance following backlash.

State Labour Minister Santosh Lad discussed the matter in detail and explained the need to implement the law in this regard.

However, the State Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister, Priyank Kharge, and the State Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil opposed it, according to sources.

The Cabinet also discussed at length the issue of a 14-hour workday for software professionals and decided to engage IT and ITES companies on the issue.

