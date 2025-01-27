Republic Day on Sunday: Extra Holiday Nahi Milega - Memes Pour In on Social Media

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, but for many employees, the excitement was short-lived. The national festival coincided with Sunday, a regular off-day for many, leaving some feeling disappointed that they couldn't use the entitled holiday for a long weekend trip.

Netizens responded on social media with memes about the situation, making light of the situation with the joke that Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan would be thrilled to have an entitled holiday overlap with a regular non-working day.

Meme Fest on Social Media

The microblogging site Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook were flooded with memes and humorous posts, where many people shared their disappointment and frustration. Some memes had pictures of Narayana Murthy and SN Subrahmanyan with captions such as "When you finally get a holiday, but it's on a Sunday" and "When your boss is happy that you're not getting an extra day off".

Other memes presented people sitting in their homes looking bored and discontented with titles such as "When Republic Day falls on a Sunday" and "When you planned, but were ruined because it was a Sunday holiday".

For many employees, Republic Day coinciding with a Sunday meant losing the opportunity to have a long weekend out. Some had already planned to take an extra day off on either Friday or Monday to create a four-day weekend, but this plan was not to be, as they realized that their holiday coincided with their regular day off.

🇮🇳 Republic Day on a Sunday 💔 When you’ve been waiting for that sweet Republic Day holiday, but it’s on a Sunday! 🥲 The struggle of being a corporate majdoor is real! Share this with your colleagues who are mourning the loss of that extra day off. #RepublicDay #TexpleTech pic.twitter.com/WuZ7qGNEDq — Texple Technologies (@TheTexple) January 24, 2025

26th January 2025

Republic Day is on Sunday... One Day Holiday gone 😢😢😔

Only Office workers knows the pain... pic.twitter.com/2dqRxq8AJB — Sophia Vijay (@sansofibm) January 24, 2025

Yessss mje mje 😭😭😂😂 — Momos (@momos181) January 22, 2025

This year Republic Day, Dusshera,Basant Panchami all are on a SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/TzWqhrDngj — खुरपेंची Billa 😼😼 (@satiricalhindu) January 22, 2025

Also read: January 28 Holiday for schools in Telangana