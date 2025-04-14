Gurugram Traffic Police issue over Rs 1 crore fines against speeding vehicles

Gurugram, April 1 (IANS) With an aim to curb rash driving, the Gurugram Traffic Police has issued 9,078 challans worth Rs 1.81 crore in the month of March, police said.

Virender Vij, DCP Traffic, said that special campaigns were run against overspeeding vehicles from March 1 to March 31.

“Under this special campaign, effective action has been taken by the Traffic Police Gurugram against those overspeeding. A total of 9,078 challans have been issued against overspeeding, worth Rs 1.81 crore,” the DCP Traffic, said.

He claimed that the aim of the Gurugram Police is to make the roads of Gurugram safe and control criminal activities.

“To control over-speeding drivers, special checkpoints are set up separately by Traffic Police Gurugram during the wee hours of Saturday and Sunday so that over-speeding vehicles can be controlled and any untoward incident can be prevented,” he claimed.

He added that keeping all this in mind, this campaign was run, under which challans and action were taken as per rules against those violating traffic rules, police said.

“Gurugram Traffic Police appeals to the general public to follow all traffic rules and make their journey safe. Such special challan campaigns will continue in the future,” he added.

Gurugram Traffic Police had launched a special campaign in March to curb drivers violating the black film norms, under which, they issued a total of 754 challans, worth Rs 75.40 lakh.

Likewise, the Gurugram Traffic Police had also issued Rs 68.85 worth of challans against 1,372 traffic violators while using mobile phones while driving in March.

The Traffic Police had also issued challans worth Rs 5.32 crore against 53,215 helmetless drivers in March. Out of these total 53,215 challans, 33,265 challans worth Rs 3.32 crore were also issued against pillion riders.

