Shilpa Shetty learns new skills on her Maldives vacation

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in the streaming series 'Indian Police Force', is setting vacation goals. The actress took to her Instagram on Monday, and shared several pictures and videos of herself from Maldives along with her husband Raj Kundra, and their kids.

The videos and pictures show the actress enjoying a ride on a Jet Ski, making Sushi, and going under the ocean in a submarine.

She also penned a long note in the caption describing her “first”. She wrote, “Monday Motivation. Today was all about many firsts. 1) Jet ski. Since I don’t drive on land (a phobia), I thought, why not ride the waves instead? Huge thanks to my instructor, @onlyrajkundra , for being so patient, at risk of drowning. 2) A submarine adventure. Since I can’t swim or snorkel, this was the perfect way to explore the ocean depths , breathtaking! 3.Sushi-making class. It’s truly an art. More respect to all the chefs out there”.

He further mentioned, “Nothing in life comes easy, you have to be willing to learn a new skill when the opportunity comes, jump at it and enjoy the experience. Thank you, @jumeiraholhahaliisland , for making this trip so motivating and memorable”.

Earlier, the actress shared her fitness advice for keeping the glutes perfectly toned. She took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself from her fitness session. The video shows her performing squats with the help of a trainer as they joined their feet and squatted down.

The actress was unable to get the right form of the squats exercise but cracked it by the third attempt. She wrote in the caption, "Squat, squat till you get those glutes. What's a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week. Push your limits and surprise yourself".

