Ratan Naval Tata's last message for fans!

Ratan Tata, a visionary leader who transformed Tata Group into a world behemoth, left for the great beyond on March 28 at the ripe age of 86. His legacy would certainly never be forgotten as he alone took the Indian conglomerate to new heights through strategic acquisitions that headlined the globe.

A touching act antedated Ratan Tata's death. Less than seventy-two hours before his death, he wrote a post on this social networking site saying, "Thank you for thinking of me." This is how the very earthy businessman who really clicked with his fans took us to his tribute. We pay a belated tribute to his memory, celebrating an eventful life that influenced Indian industry and inspired many.

Also read: Ratan Naval Tata (1937-2024): Know everything about the great Philanthropist!

Unfortunately, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, paid tribute to Ratan Tata's legacy in these words: "We mourn the loss of a truly exceptional leader whose commitment to excellence and innovation has left an enduring mark on India and the Tata Group."

Also read: Ratan Tata Last Pics : Final journey

Here is the last X (formerly Twitter) post of Ratan Naval Tata:

Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024

Also, read Ratan Tata's inspirational quotes!