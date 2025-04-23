Zero electricity bills, maximum relief: Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana a game-changer in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri, April 23 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is emerging as a transformative initiative in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, bringing real and measurable relief to households burdened by high electricity bills.

Residents are now enjoying zero power bills, thanks to rooftop solar panels installed under the scheme — and they’re also benefiting from government subsidies of up to Rs 78,000. For many, this isn't just a scheme — it’s a revolution in energy independence.

Speaking to IANS, several beneficiaries shared how the scheme has changed their lives.

Madan Singh Tomar, a resident of Shivpuri, said he learned about the scheme through television.

"Earlier, my electricity bill would reach Rs 5,000 a month. But now, it’s just Rs 500. I’ve installed a 5 kW solar panel that generates about 30–31 units daily. We consume 15–17 units ourselves, and the rest is exported to the grid," he said.

Ranjit Raje Bhosale echoed the sentiment.

"We used to pay more than Rs 5,000 every month. After getting solar panels, we’re saving nearly 99 per cent on our bills. I got it installed through Sun Heaven Energy Pvt Ltd, and they provided exceptional, timely service," he said.

Manoj Agarwal also shared his experience, “My electricity bill has dropped from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 to absolutely zero. The moment I heard about the scheme, I decided to install solar panels. This scheme is a boon for every household - everyone should take advantage.”

Under this scheme, the installation of a 5 kW solar system costs around Rs 3 lakh. Out of this, Rs 78,000 is directly credited to the beneficiary's account as a subsidy — making it not only affordable but extremely cost-effective in the long run.

Aman Agarwal, Director of Sun Heaven Energy Pvt Ltd, emphasised their commitment to quality and customer service.

"We provide high-quality solar equipment and ensure a hassle-free experience for our clients. Our structures are made from JSW galvanised iron, capable of withstanding wind speeds up to 150 km/hr. Others use normal iron, but we don’t compromise on quality."

He added that they use Adani Group’s bifacial Tyrevent-category panels, which come with a 25-year warranty. Their inverters are from trusted brands like Sangrah and Waaree, with a 10-year warranty.

"We also offer something unique — five years of free service. Every three months, our team visits to clean and inspect the panels. Very few vendors provide this level of ongoing support," he noted.

Launched in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has already brought solar energy to lakhs of households nationwide. In Shivpuri alone, dozens of homes are reaping the benefits, and the numbers are rising rapidly.

For families grappling with soaring power bills, this initiative has become nothing short of a blessing. More than just saving money, it’s a giant leap towards energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.