Maha govt to bring back 83 tourists to Mumbai on Thursday

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has organised a special flight to bring the state tourists back to Mumbai from Srinagar.

“The Indigo Aircraft will bring back 83 tourists to Mumbai on April 24. Efforts are underway to arrange one more special flight tomorrow itself, and the preparation of the passenger list for the same is underway. Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol is providing complete support for the same. All expenses for this special flight will be borne by the state government,” said the CMO of Maharashtra in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday held rallies at various places to protest against the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai Minority Morcha organised a protest at the BJP’s state office against the heinous attack on tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam.

A large number of office bearers and workers of the Minority Morcha were present on this occasion.

Slogans were raised in protest of the attack by holding placards saying ‘Pakistan Murdabad' and 'Atankwad Murdabad'.

Placards were held in support of the Modi government, saying ‘Amitbhai aage badho, hum tumhare sath hain’.

BJP Minority Morcha president Wasim Khan, vice president Salman Khan, Masuk Siddiqui, Hussain Khan, Altaf Sheikh, Adil Sheikh, Jahangir Khan and others were present on this occasion.

The protest march was also organised in North Mumbai. MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA Yogesh Sagar, MLA Manisha Choudhary, former MP Gopal Shetty, senior leader Bhai Girkar, North Mumbai district president Ganesh Khankar and others were present.

“The anger in the minds of people was expressed through this protest march. An appeal was also made to the central government to put an end to this terrorism as soon as possible,” said the release.

