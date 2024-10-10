Ratan Tata's inspirational quotes!

Ratan Naval Tata, the patriarch of India's most iconic business dynasty, leaves a remarkable legacy behind him as he passed away last night at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital. His influence may be measured not by his wealth but by how he ruled an empire of over 30 companies spread across six continents in 100 countries. Yet, curiously enough, he was never on any billionaire list.

This sorrowful contradiction said much about the man himself, a visionary leader driven by purpose and not personal gain. As we grieve the passing of an extraordinary human being, let us not forget Ratan Tata for being such an exceptional business visionary, a relentless philanthropist, and a man of humility.

Here are a few inspirational quotes by Sir Ratan Tata:

"None can destroy iron, but its rust can. Likewise, none can kill a person, but their mindset can."

"Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes."

"Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument."

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."

"I admire very successful people. But if that success has been achieved through too much ruthlessness, then I may admire that person less."

"Ups and downs in life are essential to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG, means we are not alive."

"One day, you will realise that material things mean nothing. All that matters is the well-being of the people you love."

"The best leaders are those most interested in surrounding themselves with assistants and associates smarter than they are."

"I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful and fulfilling, and they will complement each other."

"Be persistent and resilient in the face of challenges, for they are the building blocks of success."

"Never underestimate the power of kindness, empathy, and compassion in your interactions with others."

"You may not always have a comfortable life, and you may not always be able to solve all the world's problems, but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own."

"The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses."

"Don't wait for opportunities to come to you; create your opportunities."

"People still believe what they read is necessarily the truth."

"I don't believe in making the right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."

