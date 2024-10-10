'Legendary industrialist, true nationalist': Condolences pour in for Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Condolences poured in soon after the Tata Group announced that its Chairman Emeritus and one of India's most illustrious industrialists, Ratan Tata, has died.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the legendary industrialist and true nationalist will "live on in our hearts" and "time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation".

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister wrote: "He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

From Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to Opposition leaders, almost all prominent political figures took to X to condole the demise of Ratan Tata.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote: "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: "In the passing away of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership. He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people and richly contributed to nation building."

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote: "I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the nation. Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of their status."

"His life embodied the values of integrity and compassion, serving as an inspiration to many. As India's leading industrialist, his remarkable contributions to the economy and job creation transformed countless lives. Beyond his business acumen, he was a dedicated patriot and a socially conscious leader who profoundly impacted society. The lessons I learned from him will forever resonate in my life. His loss is an immense sorrow for our nation, as we have lost a visionary and compassionate guide. Omm Shanti," he added.

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wrote: "His strong & humane leadership led the Tata Group to achieve remarkable success, facilitating its global expansion and significantly strengthening our nation's presence on the world stage."

"His unparalleled dedication to 'Mother India' and his contributions to our society till his last breath through his philanthropic initiatives were recognised with the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards. His legacy will shine as brightly as his remarkable life journey, inspiring generations not only in Bharat but across the world," he added.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote: "The end of an era! Shri Ratan Tata set a new paradigm in leadership that espoused the values of integrity and compassion. Indeed, he has left an indelible mark in the world of business, and the society at large. It was an honour to have known you. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Titan!"

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal wrote: "Ratan Tata ji was a giant of the global industrial world who took our nation's name to glorious heights. He made significant contributions both in the humanitarian & economic sectors that are helping our citizens. India has lost an iconic son in his demise. My deepest condolences to the Tata family and all his well-wishers."

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote: "Today 'Maa Bharati' has lost a great son in the form of Ratan Tata. This sad news has melted my heart and saddened my mind. Ratan ji was the 'gem'... He took the Indian industry to new heights. He was always dedicated to the development of the country and did many unprecedented works for better changes in the society."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath wrote: "He was the megastar of Indian industry. His demise is an irreparable loss for the industry. His entire life was dedicated to the industrial and social development of the country. He was a gem of the country in the true sense of the word. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to his bereaved family and fans to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: "The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote: "Ratan Tata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion. His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives."

"India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss," he added.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote: "His profound impact on Indian industry and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy will remain a legacy that transcends generations. The loss is immeasurable, and my thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wrote: "He established the Indian industry at the highest level. Indians will always remember his remarkable work in the field of education, health care, cleanliness, human welfare and his contribution in strengthening the country's economy. His simple life, moral leadership and spirit of philanthropy were an example. He will always live in our memories."

"His demise is an irreparable loss for India and the industry. The unprecedented work done by him for better change in the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for all of us," he added.

