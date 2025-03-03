Ramadan 2025 - India Fasting Hours and Top Cities with Longest Fasting

The sacred and holy month of Ramzan started on the evening of February 28th and will continue till March 30th or 31st depending on the lunar sighting in India. Ninth month in the Islamic Lunar calendar or the Hijri calendar, Ramadan/Ramzan is a festival where Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, known as Roza. This act is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it embodies principles like devotion, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection.

Owing to the variations in daylight hours, the length of the fasting time varies across the world, from region to region. Individuals living in Northern regions may experience longer fasting hours compared to those nearer the Equator or in the Southern Hemisphere, which is currently tilted away from the Sun.

Ramadan 2025: Fasting time around the world

This year, Muslims in Nordic countries like Nuuk, Greenland; Reykjavík, Iceland, will fast for approximately 16 hours on March29, the final and longest day of fasting this year.

People living in European cities like Glasgow, Oslo, Berlin, Dublin, Moscow, Amsterdam, Warsaw, will fast for more than 14 hours this entire month. Also, people living in cities like Johannesburg, Canberra, Harare, will fast for more than 13 hours this month.

Ramadan 2025: How long will India fast this month?

The maximum duration of fasting in India (New Delhi) will last for 13 hours and 45 minutes, starting from 04:54 AM to 06:39 PM, on March 30th, which will most likely be the last day of this Ramzan.