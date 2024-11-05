November 16: Holiday for Boro Thunlai Shaan in Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam!

The BTC Government declared November 16, 2024, a local holiday to mark the celebration of "Boro Thunlai Shaan" or Bodo Literary Day. This great day identifies the importance of Bodo literature and propagates its preservation.

History of Bodo Literary Day

Bodo Literary Day is believed to be celebrated on the day of the formation of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, which was reportedly established on November 16, 1952, at Basugaon in Kokrajhar, Assam. The main aim of the Sabha was the development and sustenance of the Bodo language, literature, and culture.



Celebration and Importance

This is the day when all offices educational institutions and departments that have been entrusted under the Bodoland Territorial Region remain closed. The government asks the public and private organizations to celebrate this day by promoting the Bodo language and literature.

