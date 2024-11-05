Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nabeel, Rohini, and Prithvi Win Mega Chief Contestant Ship

Bigg Boss Telugu: Nabeel, Rohini, and Prithvi Win Mega Contestant Ship, But at What Cost?

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu has left fans excited and curious. In the promo, Bigg Boss introduces a new twist, where contestants Nabeel, Rohini, and Prithvi are given briefcases with unknown contents. The contestants are told that the briefcases may contain rewards or penalties.

Nabeel, Rohini, and Prithvi bravely take the briefcases, and Bigg Boss announces that they have won the Mega Contestant Ship. However, there's a catch - they will have to face challenges to retain their position.

The first challenge, "Lucky Ka Pool," pits Rohini against Hariteja. The game requires contestants to roll balls onto a platform and into baskets. Hariteja emerges victorious, taking the briefcase from Rohini.

Nabeel and Prithvi then discuss strategy, deciding to play smart and retain their power.

Will Nabeel, Rohini, and Prithvi succeed in retaining their Mega Contestant Ship? Tune in to find out.