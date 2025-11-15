November 15, No Bank Holiday in India!

After a month filled with festival-related breaks, November is turning out to be relatively lighter in terms of bank holidays. Many people are curious whether banks across India will remain open today, November 15, especially since it is a Saturday.

Are Banks Closed on November 15?

Today marks the third Saturday of November, and as per the standard banking schedule in India, only the second and fourth Saturdays are non-working days. This means banks will function normally today in all states.

Customers can visit their respective branches for routine transactions without any issues.

Banking Services Accessible Today

Since it is a working day, all in-branch services will be available, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearing

Updating passbooks

Account-related changes

Customer service at the counter

Alongside this, online and mobile banking platforms remain operational 24/7 as usual.

RBI Holiday Calendar for November 2025

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s updated schedule, November has three weekday holidays. Other than these, banks will remain closed on all Sundays and on the designated Saturday holidays. Interestingly, this month also saw a holiday on the first Saturday in certain states due to regional observances.

Although physical bank branches remain shut on holidays, customers can still access digital services such as internet banking, mobile apps, UPI transactions, ATM withdrawals, and online fund transfers. It is always advisable to check the holiday list specific to your state before visiting a branch.

List of Bank Holidays in November 2025

Here is the detailed breakdown of holidays this month:

November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava in Karnataka; Igas-Bagwal in Uttarakhand

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima / Rahas Purnima (holiday in most states except Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Goa, and several northeastern states)

November 6: Nongkrem Dance Festival – Meghalaya

November 7: Wangala Festival – Meghalaya

November 8: Kanakadasa Jayanthi in Karnataka; Second Saturday (holiday for all other states)

November 22: Fourth Saturday

November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: Sundays

Altogether, banks will observe 11 holidays, including Sundays and the two Saturday closures.

What Is the Next Bank Holiday?

The next official bank holiday will be on November 22, the fourth Saturday of the month