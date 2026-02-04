MP School Holiday List February 2026: Maha Shivaratri Date & Updates

February 2026 in Madhya Pradesh is expected to be a fairly routine academic month, with only a few breaks from regular school activities. Apart from the usual weekend holidays, the primary occasion leading to school closures is the festival of Maha Shivaratri, observed toward the latter half of the month. Since there are limited non-working days, families and students should stay informed about the confirmed dates to plan their schedules effectively.

Overview of the School Calendar

The school timetable across Madhya Pradesh during February remains largely uninterrupted, allowing institutions to maintain consistent academic progress. While Saturdays and Sundays continue to serve as standard holidays, only one major festival is likely to result in a statewide closure. However, parents are advised to check with individual schools, as some optional or regional holidays may differ depending on district-level decisions or school administration policies.

Confirmed School Holiday in February 2026

Below is the key holiday expected for schools in Madhya Pradesh:

February 15, 2026 (Sunday) – Maha Shivaratri – Mandatory Holiday

Maha Shivaratri is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees typically observe the day through fasting, temple visits, night-long prayers, and spiritual reflection. The occasion holds deep religious significance, as many believe that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day brings blessings, peace, and prosperity.

Since the festival falls on a Sunday in 2026, it aligns with the regular weekend break for most schools.

MP Board Exams 2026: Important Academic Updates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued revised dates for certain Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. While a few subjects have experienced changes in scheduling, the remaining exams are set to take place as previously planned.

Students are encouraged to review the latest announcements available on the official MPBSE website to avoid confusion and stay updated on any further modifications.

Final Note for Parents and Students

With minimal disruptions expected in February 2026, this month offers an excellent opportunity for students to concentrate on their studies, especially those preparing for board examinations. Staying aware of official notifications from both schools and the MP Board will help avoid last-minute surprises and ensure smooth academic planning.