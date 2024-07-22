Microsoft techie is driving an auto for THIS odd reason

A Microsoft techie has reportedly taken the ‘moonlighting’ concept to a whole new level. Moonlighting is a second job in addition to one's regular employment. In a social media post, one Bengaluru resident highlighted how a Microsoft software engineer is beating his loneliness. He said the techie has taken to driving an auto rickshaw to combat his loneliness on weekends.

The video clip shows the techie wearing the hoodie with the Microsoft logo. This incident has emphasised on the need to address loneliness and the importance of social connection into working professionals' lives. The social media user, who highlighted this story, is himself a techie.

“Met a 35-year-old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Koramangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends,” Venkatesh Gupta wrote in his post on X.

Met a 35 year old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Kormangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends pic.twitter.com/yesKDM9v2j — Venkatesh Gupta (@venkyHQ) July 21, 2024

Several users commented on the video and said this post shows the importance of mental health among professionals. Check out some of the comments below:

“As the tech industry grows, so does the phenomenon of loneliness among professionals. A hidden truth: sometimes, the most advanced technology can't replace human interaction.”

“Tats gr8, he knows how imp is mental health. Change of subject is rest. An engineer at my office works as bartender to get relaxed.”

“I am all for such people and appreciate them. Better than lazing around or partying.”