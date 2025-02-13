Microsoft's New Office in Hyderabad Inaugurated: Offering Jobs in AI

Microsoft officially inaugurated its new office building at Gachibowli, marking a significant expansion of its presence in Hyderabad. The new facility, which is the second office of Microsoft in the city, reflects the tech giant’s continued commitment to the region’s IT growth. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his excitement about the new facility, highlighting that this expansion will create more job opportunities, particularly for the youth of Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy, in his address, acknowledged Microsoft’s longstanding relationship with Hyderabad and its contribution to India’s tech sector over the past 25 years. He emphasized the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future and praised Microsoft’s commitment to innovation. The CM further elaborated on the partnership between Microsoft and the Telangana government on the Advanta(I) Ge Telangana project, which aims to introduce AI education in 500 government schools across the state. The initiative will also use AI to improve governance and enhance public services.

The new collaboration between Microsoft and the state government will help strengthen Telangana's startup ecosystem by offering mentorship, access to AI tools, and opportunities to connect with a global network. Additionally, Microsoft will establish an AI Center in Hyderabad, focusing on developing cloud-based AI infrastructure and creating an AI Knowledge Hub.