Meghalaya Government Sets New Rules for School Holidays

The Meghalaya State Education Department has made such a notification for regulatory purposes to avoid the arbitrary declaration of holidays and the unavailability of the same which should be done after an official nod by obtaining prior permission to declare holidays in any given school. Schools are requested to abide by the holiday declaration as published by the State Government of Meghalaya.

It reads the commencing date of the new academic session for 2025 is February 10, 2025. The Meghalaya Class Readiness Programme, which shall contribute to improving learning outcomes will be held from February 10 to March 7, 2025, for classes I to V and classes VI to X from 10 February to 28 February 2025.

The notification also details the examination schedule, wherein the yearly Examination will be conducted at the discretion of individual schools. Final examinations for classes VI to IX shall be scheduled and coordinated by the Education Department, with the question papers prepared by DERT/MBOSE.

Besides, the ministry has instructed the schools to have a minimum of 200 working days and 800 instructional hours with classes I to V, and the classes VI to X should consist of 220 working days and 1000 hours of instructional work. So, this practice is in line with the norm set by the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The Meghalaya Class Readiness Programme is aimed to enhance the performance of children in the National Achievement Survey (NAS). Such a program will concentrate on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy which is an important initiative presented by the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020. The prime aim is to ensure such students are equipped with competent skills so that they proceed with their classes without any hardship.

The new rules and regulations seek to bring a more systematic and organized approach to the education system in Meghalaya, focusing on better learning outcomes and student performance.

