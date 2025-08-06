 ‘Khalistan Embassy’ in Canada Sparks Outrage, Threatens India-Canada Diplomatic Reset

The establishment of a self-styled “Embassy of the Republic of Khalistan” in Surrey, Canada, has triggered strong reactions in India and threatens to derail the recent thaw in diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Radical Sikh elements in British Columbia are believed to have set up the so-called embassy inside a wing of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. The signage prominently features an image of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the militant leader who spearheaded the Khalistan separatist movement and was killed during Operation Bluestar in 1984, when Indian forces stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The location of the "embassy" is particularly symbolic and sensitive. The Gurdwara was previously led by Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated Khalistani terrorist who was gunned down in its parking lot in 2023. His assassination became a flashpoint in India-Canada relations, with then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging “credible allegations” of Indian involvement — a claim India firmly denied.

Reacting to the development, India’s High Commission in Ottawa said: “India has repeatedly urged the Canadian authorities to take action against anti-India elements who threaten India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, operating from their soil.”

The move comes at a delicate time when newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are making efforts to restore diplomatic ties. Adding to the unease, the embassy’s opening coincides with preparations for a so-called Khalistan referendum organized by the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Indian security agencies are said to be closely monitoring the situation.

The creation of the mock embassy has not only angered Indian officials but has also drawn sharp criticism from within the local community in Canada. Maninder Singh Gill, CEO of Surrey-based Radio India, wrote to the Premier of British Columbia expressing outrage.

“It is appalling that a community centre built with grants from the Provincial Government has been converted into a ‘Khalistan Embassy’,” Gill wrote. He urged the government to hold the Gurdwara committee or any other grant recipients accountable.

For India, this episode is yet another reminder of what it sees as Ottawa’s failure to act decisively against extremist groups that pose serious national security risks.