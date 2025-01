Kendriya Vidyalaya Holidays 2024-25: Check Out the Full Holiday Calendar

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) school holidays for the academic year 2024-25. These holidays cover various major festivals and vacations for students and faculty across India. Here is the full list of holidays for the year 2024-25, including summer, winter, and regional breaks.

Public Holidays

These holidays are applicable across all Kendriya Vidyalayas:

Republic Day - January 26, 2024

Holi - March 25, 2024

Good Friday - March 29, 2024

Eid-ul-Fitr - April 11, 2024

Ram Navami - April 17, 2024

Mahavir Jayanti - April 21, 2024

Buddha Purnima - May 23, 2024

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) - June 17, 2024

Independence Day - August 15, 2024

Janmashtami - August 26, 2024

Id-e-Milad - September 16, 2024

Gandhi Jayanti - October 2, 2024

Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) - October 12, 2024

Diwali - October 31, 2024

Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 15, 2024

Christmas Day - December 25, 2024

Restricted Holidays:

These holidays are optional, and students or staff can observe them based on regional or religious preferences:

New Year - January 1, 2024

Lohri - January 13, 2024

Makar Sankranti - January 14, 2024

Magha Bihu/Pongal - January 15, 2024

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti - January 17, 2024

Hazrat Ali's Birthday - January 25, 2024

Basant Panchami - February 14, 2024

Veer Shiva Jayanti - February 19, 2024

Guru Ravidas Jayanti - February 24, 2024

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti - March 6, 2024

Maha Shivratri - March 8, 2024

Holika Dahan - March 24, 2024

Dolyatra - March 25, 2024

Easter Sunday - March 31, 2024

Jamat ul Vidya - April 5, 2024

Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padava/Ugadi/Cheti Chand - April 9, 2024

Vaishnava/Vishu - April 13, 2024

Meshadi (Tamil)/Vaisakhi (Bengali)/Bahag Bihu (Assam) - April 14, 2024

Guru Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday - May 8, 2024

Rakhi - August 19, 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi - September 7, 2024

Mom - September 15, 2024

Mahasaptami - October 10, 2024

Mahaashtami/Mahanavmi - October 11, 2024

Birthday of Maharishi Valmiki - October 17, 2024

Karwa Chauth - October 20, 2024

Naraka Chaturdashi - October 31, 2024

Govardhan Puja - November 2, 2024

Bhai Duj - November 3, 2024

Chhath Puja - November 7, 2024

Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bhadur - November 24, 2024

Christmas Eve - December 24, 2024

Vacation Periods Based on Regions:

Summer Vacation

Hot Regions (e.g., Jabalpur, Delhi, Patna, etc.):

Start Date: May 12, 2024 (Sunday)

End Date: June 20, 2024 (Thursday)

Duration: 40 Days

Other Regions (e.g., Agra, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mumbai, etc.):

Start Date: May 2, 2024 (Thursday)

End Date: June 20, 2024 (Thursday)

Duration: 50 Days

Ernakulam Division & KV Mahe:

Start Date: April 4, 2024 (Monday)

End Date: May 5, 2024 (Monday)

Duration: 50 Days

Cold Regions (e.g., Dehradun, some parts of Gurugram Division, etc.):

Start Date: May 15, 2024 (Wednesday)

End Date: May 25, 2024 (Thursday)

Duration: 10 Days

Autumn Break (Common Across All Regions)

Start Date: October 8, 2024 (Tuesday)

End Date: October 17, 2024 (Thursday)

Duration: 10 Days

Winter Vacation

Hot Regions (e.g., Jabalpur, Delhi, Patna, etc.):

Start Date: December 24, 2024 (Tuesday)

End Date: January 12, 2025 (Sunday)

Duration: 20 Days

Other Regions (e.g., Agra, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mumbai, etc.):

Start Date: December 24, 2024 (Tuesday)

End Date: January 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Duration: 10 Days

Ernakulam Division & KV Mahe:

Start Date: December 24, 2024 (Tuesday)

End Date: January 2, 2025 (Sunday)

Duration: 10 Days

Cold Regions (e.g., Dehradun, some parts of Gurugram Division, etc.):

Start Date: December 4, 2024 (Wednesday)

End Date: January 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Duration: 50 Days

Dehradun Division (Winter Locations):

Start Date: December 14, 2024 (Saturday)

End Date: January 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Duration: 40 Days

Summary of Key Holidays and Vacations

Public Holidays (Gazetted Holidays): National and religious holidays observed across all KVs.

Restricted Holidays: Optional holidays that students and staff may observe based on regional and cultural practices.

Summer Vacation: Varies by region, lasting from 10 days to 50 days.

Autumn Break: October 8 to October 17, 2024 (10 days across all regions).

Winter Vacation: Varies by region, ranging from 10 to 50 days.

Note: While this list provides a comprehensive overview, it is always advisable to confirm specific dates with your local Kendriya Vidyalaya, as some holidays may be subject to change based on regional variations.