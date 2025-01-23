Priyanka Chopra enacts ‘Titanic' pose in pictures shared by Dabboo Ratnani

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enacting the ‘Titanic’ pose. On Thursday, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with the actress.

The pictures show Priyanka and the photographer on the top of the iconic Mumbai kaali-peeli taxi as they enact the pose.

He wrote in the caption, “Not Titanic, Just Iconic”.

Earlier, Priyanka took blessings at the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana. The pictures shared by the actress feature her in a simple green salwar kameez, sans makeup.

Dropping sneak peeks of her religious visit on Insta, PeeCee wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite”.

If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’. The project will be made under the direction of 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli.

When PeeCee landed at the Hyderabad airport a few days ago, reports were rife that she had come to India to shoot for ‘SSMB29’. However, nothing has been made official till now.

Prior to that, Priyanka expressed her grief after the devastation the Los Angeles wildfires. She took to her Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures of the destruction caused by the wildfires.

She wrote, “I (heart emoji) you LA. My heart is so heavy. While I’m deeply grateful for my family’s safety, so many of our friends, colleagues, and fellow Angelenos have lost so much. These fires have displaced countless families and devastated entire communities, leaving an overwhelming need for rebuilding and support”.

The actress added, “To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything—you are true heroes. Over the past week, I’ve come across countless GoFundMe pages and organizations working tirelessly to provide relief. If you’re able, please consider donating to those who have lost everything or supporting organizations like @cafirefound, @baby2baby, @americanredcross and so many more making a difference on the ground. Every contribution, no matter the size, truly helps. I’ll keep adding pages as I come across them. Link in my bio for more details”.

