Kamal Kaur Death: Young Instagram Influencer Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Social media influencer Kanchan Kaur, widely popular on social media under the name Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bathinda on Wednesday. Kanchan's body was discovered inside a parked car at the Adesh University Medical Campus.

Authorities have confirmed that the vehicle in which Kanchan Kaur's body was found is registered in her name. In the growing bubble of social media influencers, Kanchan made her mark and has nearly 4 lakh followers on Instagram. She is known for her quirky content and has also been involved in a lot of controversies.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today, the police have launched an investigation into the same. Kanchan Kaur's Instagram and Youtube has her making content with obscene language, and it remains to be seen who committed the crime, and their motive behind the same.

More details to follow.