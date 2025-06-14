June 14 Bank Holiday; What services open?

As we go through June 2025, most people are left puzzled by the question of whether banks will open or remain closed on particular days. In particular, today, June 14, as it is a Saturday, has puzzled people regarding bank work. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) instructions, banks in India have holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Hence, June 14, as it is the second Saturday of the month, is actually a bank holiday.

Understanding Bank Holiday Timings

The RBI holiday schedule lists particular days when the banks remain shut, such as Sundays and some Saturdays. Banks will remain closed on the following Saturdays in June 2025:

June 14 (second Saturday)

June 28 (fourth Saturday)

On the contrary, June 7 and June 21 will be usual working Saturdays, and banks will remain operational for the customers to do their dealings.

Key Online Banking Services Continue to Function

Even if banks are shut on specific days, core online banking facilities will remain active. Customers can check their accounts, move funds, and undertake other rudimentary banking operations through:

Net banking

Mobile banking platforms

UPI

ATM services

These digital mediums offer customers the flexibility to attend to their finances at any time, without any limitation by bank holidays.

List of Bank Holidays in June 2025

Here is a detailed list of bank holidays in June 2025:

June 1 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

June 6 (Friday) - Eid-ul-Azha (banks in Kerala closed)

June 7 (Saturday) - Bakrid (Eid-uz-Zuha) (banks closed throughout the country)

June 8 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

June 11 (Wednesday) - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa (banks closed in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim)

June 14 (Saturday) - Second Saturday (banks closed throughout the country)

June 15 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

June 22 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

June 27 (Friday) - Rath Yatra / Kang (banks in Odisha and Manipur closed)

June 28 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday (banks in all states closed)

June 29 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

June 30 (Monday) - Remna Ni (banks in Mizoram closed)

Plan Your Banking Transactions Accordingly

In order to avoid any hassle, it's important to schedule your banking activities as per the holiday calendar. If you have to go to a bank branch, ensure that you do so before or after the designated holidays. Thanks to online banking facilities, you will be able to handle your finances without any interruption.

