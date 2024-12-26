January 2025 - New Rules, Changes: From LPG Cylinder Prices to Visa Rules and Car Costs

As 2024 comes to a close, the arrival of 2025 brings significant changes across various sectors, including LPG cylinder prices, visa regulations, fixed deposit rules, and car prices, all set to take effect from January 1, 2025.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Changes Starting January 1, Amazon Prime will impose new usage limits for devices. According to the new rules, Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on only two devices at a time, regardless of the device type, on a maximum of five devices. Users will receive notifications via email regarding these changes. Devices can still be managed and set up through the "Manage Options" on the settings page.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Unavailable on Older Mobile Phones From January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer function on older versions of several smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy S4 Mini, HTC One X, One X Plus, Sony Xperia Z, Xperia T, LG Optimus G, Nexus 4, Moto G, and Moto E (2014).

Car Price Hike

Car prices are expected to rise from January 1, 2025. Brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Hyundai, and Mahindra are likely to see price increases, with reports suggesting a possible hike of up to 3%.

Thailand E Visa

Thailand E-Visa From January 1, 2025, travelers from any country can apply for an e-visa to Thailand through the official visa website. This change is expected to significantly increase the number of visitors to Thailand, as obtaining a Thai visa becomes more convenient.

US Visa Regulations - Key Changes

Changes to U.S. Visa Regulations Those planning to study or work in the U.S. should be aware of new visa regulations. From January 1, 2025, the U.S. Embassy in India will implement several changes to reduce the waiting time for visa appointments. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is reportedly making significant changes to the H-1B visa program. For more details on the U.S. visa changes, click here.

LPG Cylinder Price Update

Oil companies update cylinder prices on the 1st of every month. Over the past five months, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders has risen, but there have been no changes in the price of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders.

RBI Fixed Deposit Policy Changes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to change the policies related to fixed deposits at NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) and HFCs (Housing Finance Companies) starting January 1, 2025. The new policies will include changes to deposit collection processes, the percentage of liquid assets held, and rules regarding deposit insurance.

UPI 123Pay

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced UPI 123Pay on October 9, extending the transaction limit from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. This service works not only on smartphones but also on feature phones, making digital transactions more accessible to a wider population. Click here for more details on UPI 123Pay.