US Targets Indian Students: F-1 Visas Cancelled for Old, Minor Offences

In a shocking development, dozens of Indian students in the United States have been ordered to self-deport after their F-1 student visas were abruptly revoked due to minor legal infractions—many of which had already been resolved through legal proceedings.

This move, affecting students from universities in Missouri, Texas, and Nebraska, follows a previous wave of deportation emails earlier reported in March, linked to alleged campus activism.

What Are the Offences?

According to reports, the visa revocations are tied to a range of non-violent misdemeanours including:

Over-speeding

Traffic violations

Shoplifting

Alcohol-related charges

Designated School Officials (DSOs) have reportedly sent out emails stating that the students' SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) records have been terminated, making their Form I-20, Employment Authorization Document (EAD), and legal stay invalid.

“If your visa has been revoked, this means that the F-1 visa in your passport is no longer valid. If you are in the US, you may need to make plans for immediate departure,” the DSO email read, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).

Students in Shock, Lawyers Overwhelmed

Many affected students say the violations were petty, old, and already closed through court mandates or settlements.

A student from Hyderabad, now in Omaha, said he was fined for over-speeding two years ago in New York but was never arrested.

Another admitted to a drunk driving charge but complied fully with court orders, including installing an ignition interlock device and attending sobriety checks.

A student in Texas, arrested for shoplifting items worth $144, said his case was dismissed due to good academic performance and cooperation.

“I followed all instructions. Why am I being punished again?” he questioned.

Legal Experts Raise Concerns

Immigration attorneys are calling the sudden enforcement highly unusual.

Texas-based immigration lawyer Chand Paravathneni, currently handling over 30 such cases, said:

“We have hardly seen SEVIS records being revoked for minor infractions like failing to stop at a red light or driving with a learner’s permit.”

Ravi Lothumalla, who runs a US admissions consultancy, added:

“This is the first time we’re seeing SEVIS revocations for such low-level offences. Many of these cases are over a year old and resolved. Students must consult immigration lawyers immediately—some may still be able to reverse the decision.”

Rising Anxiety in the Student Community

The crackdown has deepened uncertainty among Indian students in the US, who are already navigating a complex and rigid immigration system. Experts warn that even minor lapses are now being treated with disproportionate severity, potentially threatening students’ futures.

Students are urged to seek legal counsel immediately and avoid making travel or legal decisions without proper guidance.