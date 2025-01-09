January 2025 Holidays: Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Others - Winter Vacation Extended

Due to the severe cold wave affecting several regions, many states across India have extended their school holidays to ensure the safety and well-being of students. This extended break will allow students to stay warm and safe while also giving them a much-needed rest from the chilly weather. The reopening dates for schools may vary depending on the local weather conditions, so students, parents, and school staff are advised to check their specific areas for updates.

Here’s a state-wise list of the extended winter school holidays for 2025:

Delhi

In Delhi, all government schools will remain closed from January 1 to 15, 2025. Classes will resume on January 16, 2025.

Bihar

The Bihar government has extended school holidays for both government and private schools. Schools will remain closed until January 11, 2025, for students up to class 8.

Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, the school timings have been revised. The new timings are from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, instead of the usual 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Haryana

Schools in Haryana, both private and government, will remain closed from January 1 to 15, 2025. Classes will resume on January 16, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools will be closed until January 10, 2025. Secondary schools for students in classes 6 to 8 will also remain closed, with the reopening date to be announced. In Ghaziabad, schools up to class 8 will stay closed until January 11, while schools in Noida will remain closed for class 8 students until further notice.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, all schools (government and private) will be closed from January 7 to 11, 2025, due to the extreme cold weather conditions.

Lucknow

Schools in Lucknow for students up to class 8 will remain closed until January 11, 2025. However, online classes will continue for students in classes 9 to 12.

Telangana

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has declared Sankranti holidays for intermediate students from January 11 to 16, 2025. Regular classes will resume on January 17, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, schools will remain closed for all students from January 1 to February 1, 2025.

Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, winter holidays for students up to class 5 will be from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025. Students from classes 6 to 12 will have winter vacations from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

These extended holidays provide a break for students to stay safe during the cold weather. Be sure to check your local schools for specific updates on reopening dates.