Kumaraswamy criticises Congress MLA for taking back his remarks on K’taka’s corruption

Bengaluru, April 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday criticised Congress MLA and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy for taking back his statement on corruption in the state.

Kumaraswamy said, "There was no need for Basavaraj Rayareddy, the Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister, to make a U-turn. He had only spoken the truth. Rayareddy’s previous statement is itself evidence of how sincerely Congress leaders follow Mahatma Gandhi’s slogan, 'Satyameva Jayate.'"

Kumaraswamy stated that it was not the JD (S) government that initiated the culture of percentages and commission rackets in contracts.

"When I was Chief Minister, contractors were paid regularly and promptly. There was no question of delays. In my administration, commission rackets never reached the steps of Vidhana Soudha. Congress leaders, who call themselves so-called 'satyasandhas' (men of truth), must understand this," he said.

Kumaraswamy also mocked Rayareddy for his claims that Siddaramaiah is taking strict action against corruption.

"Poor man… I understand how frightened he must have been. Power and dependency weaken the strength of one’s voice," Kumaraswamy said.

"Is Rayareddy really so naive that he is unaware of the series of scams under the present CM’s regime? As a part of the Congress East India Company government that is looting Karnataka, where does he have the moral authority to criticise JD (S)?" said Kumaraswamy.

The CM’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, while participating in an interaction programme in Koppal organised by the Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee, maintained that, “no matter who is in power, rampant corruption will take place and Karnataka state is No 1 in terms of corruption.”

However, later, he claimed that he had not stated that “Karnataka was No 1 in corruption.”

He further stated, “Since corruption is rampant, quality work is not taking place. Government buildings which stood for five to six decades earlier are now collapsing within 10 years of their construction. Notably, corruption is much more prevalent in the Kalyan Karnataka region.”

“When corruption is taking place in huge proportions, how can regional imbalances be eradicated? The officers will be like the representatives of the people. In spite of what the Chief Minister says in this regard, my opinion will remain the same on the matter of corruption,” he stated.

After his statements sparked controversy, MLA Rayareddy maintained that his statements were misrepresented by the media and claimed that he had not stated that Karnataka state was No. 1 in corruption.

"I mentioned that the state has been branded for corruption due to poor quality of work. I did not make any corruption allegation against the present government or previous governments. This statement is not new and was made on the floor of the House, and I had mentioned it in a meeting with the CM," MLA Rayareddy stated.

