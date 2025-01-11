January 13 Chhattisgarh Schools, Colleges and offices holiday!

In a welcome move, the Chhattisgarh government has declared January 13, 2025, as a public holiday in the state to mark the celebration of the Chherchhera Punni festival, also known as Chherchhera Tihar. This festival is an important event in the state's cultural calendar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour.

It is declared a holiday for people to participate in the festivities as well as celebrate this significant cultural event. All government offices, schools, colleges, and private institutions will stay closed that day for the said purpose of having a well-deserved break.

As indicated by the state government, the holiday dates are on January 13th. It is a local holiday in the state, which means people have a two-day holiday on Sunday and Monday, so they can relax and enjoy the festival.

The Significance of Chherchhera Punni Festival

This Chherchhera festival is being observed on Paush Purnima and this day is held sacred as it marks a day for gifting donations to people, on the very next day after sunrise and then begging people door-to-door to beg for food grains for donating; in doing so, a lot of prosperity has been acquired without having grain deficiency and loss in their respective houses.

The festival is an integral part of Chhattisgarh's cultural heritage and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. It is a time for people to come together, celebrate, and strengthen social bonds.

Other Public Holidays in Chhattisgarh for 2025

Besides the Chherchhera Punni festival, the state government has also declared several other holidays in 2025. Here is the list of public holidays in Chhattisgarh for 2025:

January 13: Chherchhera Punni festival

February 26: Mahashivratri

March 14: Holi

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr

April 1: Annual Bank Account Closing

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti

April 18: Good Friday

May 12: Buddha Purnima

June 7: Eid-ul-Zuha

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Krishna Janmashtami

October 2: Dussehra

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 20: Diwali

November 5: Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

The declaration of January 13, 2025, as a public holiday for the Chherchhera Punni festival, is a welcome move by the Chhattisgarh government. It will allow people to participate in the festivities and celebrate this significant cultural event. The holiday will also give people a well-deserved break and an opportunity to relax and enjoy the festivities.

